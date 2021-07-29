DPR seals 13 gas stations in Akwa Ibom | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), Eket Field Office, has sealed 13 cooking gas stations in July for illegal operation.

Mr Victor Ohwodiasa, the Operations Controller of DPR in Akwa Ibom, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Eket on Thursday.

Ohwodiasa said the cooking gas stations were operating illegally and their facilities were not licensed by the department in the state.

“We have identified 13 illegal facilities in the state and we had taken steps to close them down,” he said.

He said the department would sensitise and enlighten the public and operators to safe handling procedures of cooking gas.

Ohwodiasa warned cooking gas operators not to operate facilities without licence.

He noted that any licensed facility by the department must had gone through several safety checks before getting approval.

Ohwodiasa advised the cooking gas operators to stop decanting, (illegal transfer of cooking gas from one cylinder to another).

“For the…