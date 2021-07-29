



Continent’s First Pan-African Global Freelance Talent Marketplace is Born ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia, July 27, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Gebeya Inc. the Pan-African source for freelance professional talent, today announced the launch of its revamped marketplace, the first of its kind in terms of reach in Africa. Prior to investment, Gebeya operated mostly a manual non-scalable marketplace […]

The post Gebeya Inc, promotes top African talent in the global technology landscape appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper