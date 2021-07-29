Google and Facebook say on-campus workers must be vaccinated | The Guardian Nigeria News

Zalika Souley, who won fame and money that did not last as the first sub-Sahara African woman to star on the silver screen, has died at the age of 74, her family said on Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the death of Hadja Zalika Souley on July 27, 2021, following a long illness,” said a statement from her relatives.

Souley, who was born in 1947 in the Niger capital Niamey, won a leading role in Moustapha Alhassane’s “The Return of an Adventurer”…