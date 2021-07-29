IGP orders investigation of Abba Kyari over alleged Hushpuppi link — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations made by the United States’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari.

“The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening of its professional relationship with the FBI and other international partners,” police spokesman, Frank Mba, said in a statement.

“Further developments on this case will be communicated to members of the public accordingly,” Mba said.

United States authorities said on Wednesday that notorious fraudster Ramon Olorunwa Abbas, popularly know as Hushpuppi reached out o Kyari to arrest one Kelly Chibuzo Vincent, who participated in a fraud scheme with Hushpuppi and Abdulrahman Imraan Juma, a Kenyan national.

The US authorities alleged that Kyari arrested Vincent and sent pictures to…