IGP orders investigation of Abba Kyari over alleged Hushpuppi link





Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police IGP Usman Alkali Baba has ordered an internal review of the allegations made by the United States’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) against one of the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force, DCP Abba Kyari. “The Nigeria Police Force reaffirms its commitment to the pursuit of justice and the strengthening […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper