Olympic swimming took a dive into the unknown on Thursday as men and women competed against each other for the first time in the new 4x100m mixed medley relay in Tokyo. Britain, led by Adam Peaty, and world record holders China won the two heats of the inaugural competition, which has its final on Saturday […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper