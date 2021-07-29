NFF set to settle Super Eagles’ outstanding bonuses, coaches’ salaries — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said in Abuja, yesterday that the challenges and disruptions caused by the global coronavirus pandemic are still being felt by government institutions and businesses the world over, and there was no need to pretend that these are normal times.

“The NFF derives no joy in owing players and coaches their entitlements. The same players and coaches have been well-taken-care-of and provided the necessary facilities when things were normal, and as we work assiduously towards conquering the present challenges and seeing sunlight again, we expect the players, coaches, and administrative staff to show the same level of understanding that they have been showing over the past 18 months.

“Of course, we are pragmatic and we realise that these things can be frustrating and some people will boil over and talk about them. It is normal. Last month, during the friendlies in…