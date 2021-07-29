Nigerian health startup CribMD nominated for TTI Global Impact Award





Nigerian e-health startup CribMD has been nominated for the 2021 Top Tier Impact Global Impact Award. The 2021 TTI Global Impact Awards gives recognition to the most impactful innovators in sustainability and equality worldwide, organisers said. CribMD connects users with doctors for house calls and telemedicine services via its on-demand platform, allowing them to schedule […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper