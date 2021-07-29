Nigerian scammer Hushpuppi pleads guilty to fraud





Nigerian scammer Ramon Olorunwa Abbas also known as Hushpuppi has pleaded guilty to fraud in an American court. United States Department of Justice (DoJ) in a statement on Wednesday said court documents show that Abbas, a 37-year-old Nigerian national, pleaded guilty on April 20. A version of Hushpuppi’s plea agreement filed late Tuesday outlines his […]

