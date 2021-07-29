NIMC registers over 60 million NIN





The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has disclosed that more than 60 million unique National Identification Number (NIN) have been issued and are now in the National Identity Database (NIDB). NIMC said it could not have been possible without the cooperation of all stakeholders including the general public. The Head of Corporate Communications, NIMC, Kayode […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper