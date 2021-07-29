Omah Lay’s Top 5 Songs To Download For Your Playlist | The Guardian Nigeria News

Omah Stanley Didia famously known as Omah Lay is one of the fastest growing music artists from Nigeria. Born 24 years ago, the “Godily” singer has become a household name with major hits in the past few years .

Omah Lay became the first artist featured in New Africa Rising project by Apple Music after the success of his debut EP “Get Layd” that got to number one.

To date he is among the most go to guys for major music collaborations and has had opportunities to work with other African artists including,Olamide, Ajebo, Wizkid,Gyakie among others.

Here are some of his biggest hits to have on your playlist.

Godly

We all have moments where we get to appreciate God for always being our source of comfort and this song is just about it.



My Bebe

This is a song that gives you a chance to appreciate the one you love.



Damn Remix featuring 6lack

In this hit the two singers bring out the beauty of being loved in an extraordinary way.



Confession

A song of a man…