Philanthropy is part of me – Swag Omoluabi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Seasoned entrepreneur and brand influencer, Ipadeola Abiodun Oriyomi, popularly known as Swag Omoluabi, has hinged the reason for his philanthropic works on the need to assist humanity, given the disparity in status among humans.

A virtue he embraced even before fortune smiled on him, Swag Omoluabi said it is a good thing to lend support to others, particularly those who are finding it difficult to afford the basic necessities of life.

Reaching out to this category of people, according to Swag Omoluabi, is one way to give them a sense of belonging and make them part of society.

“I love giving. No matter how small it is, I give out because all fingers are not equal and we all need to sustain this,” he said, when asked of the philosophy behind his philanthropy. “I just love giving right from time. I feed the people on the streets as well as homeless people. They are part of us. Their story may not just be the same…