Police confirm arrest of 2 cash machine robbery suspects in Aba | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police Command in Abia has confirmed the arrest of two male robbery suspects in connection with robbery of Point Of Sale (POS) operators in Omuma Road, Aba.

The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Geoffrey Ogbonna, confirmed the arrests to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Thursday.

He said the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) Unit of the command arrested the two robbery suspects in Aba, following volunteered information.

Ogbonna said the suspects named Chinonso Isaac (27) and Emmanuel Emeka (19) were arrested on July 27, by 5 pm through intelligence networking.

He said that Isaac hailed from Amumara, Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo and resided at No 5 J. K. Nwagiri street by St. Pauls, Umungasi Aba, while Emeka resided at No 10 Ovom Street, Ogbor Hill, Aba.

According to him, the robbery gang specialises in attacking and robbing POS operators in Omuma area of Aba and its environs.

He said that the RRS squad being led by SP Johnbull Obioguru,…