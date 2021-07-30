Excitement as Imo girls’ school gets toilet facility | The Guardian Nigeria News

Pupils and management of Ikenegbu Girls Secondary School, Owerri, were, yesterday, excited over the donation of a six-room toilet to improve hygiene and sanitation in the school.

Expressing excitement at the commissioning on behalf of the school, the Principal (Junior Section), Mrs. Abigail Nwaimo, said the management and the students were encouraged by the gesture.



She thanked Access Bank for the gesture, hinting that an official in charge of the Parents Teachers Association/Sanitation had been directed to ensure proper maintenance of the toilet at all times.



Speaking on the facility, the bank’s Regional Sales Director, East (Retail Banking), Charles Oguibe, said the bank assessed the hitherto sorry situation the old school found itself, including the girl child population passing through lack of functional toilet facility for years, prompting the bank to intervene to improve hygiene in the institution.



He noted that the financial institution had extended financial…