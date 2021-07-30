NAPTIP asks victims of trafficking to speak out | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons, (NAPTIP), has called on victims of human trafficking to speak out as their voices will ‘lead the way’ in efforts towards ending the scourge.

Director-General of NAPTIP, Basheer Garba Muhammed, made the call at an awareness campaign walk with partner organisations to mark this year’s World Day Against Human Trafficking, yesterday in Abuja.

He said it is only when voices of victims of human trafficking count that a more strategic and unified action and approach can be shaped for better results in helping them relieve the trauma they have passed through.

While highlighting the importance of the walk and the theme for this year’s celebration, “Victims’ Voices Lead the Way,” Muhammed said victims are not criminals and that their voices must be amplified as a necessary step in tackling the menace and saving others from become victims as well as reduce re-victimisation.

Represented by the head of the legal…