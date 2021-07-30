NBA to name 75 greatest players in 75th anniversary season — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The NBA will name a 75th-anniversary team of the league’s 75 greatest players in October as part of a celebration paying tribute to the milestone.

The “NBA 75” tribute includes a diamond-shaped NBA anniversary logo and season-long events to celebrate the league’s pst, present and future.

“The 2021-22 season will be truly special as we celebrate 75 years of NBA basketball,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said. “We look forward to honouring the players and teams, both past and present, who have inspired generations of fans around the world.”

The team of the NBA’s greatest 75 players of all time will be chosen by a panel of current and former players, coaches, general managers, team executives and media and be revealed in October, the same month the…