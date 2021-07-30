PDP wants Abba Kyari handed over to FBI if culpable | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded a forensic investigation into reports that the United States’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) linked the head of IGP Intelligence Response Team, Abba Kyari, to the international fraudster, Ramon Abbas, popularly known as Hushpuppi.

The party said the revelation about the alleged involvement of Kyari, a deputy commissioner of police, as a receiver of proceeds of international fraud is disturbing and a stain on Nigeria’s integrity.

In a statement by its national publicity secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the PDP noted that “it is indeed disquieting that the integrity of our nation has fallen so abysmally low under the corrupt and fraud-patronizing President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration, to the extent that the head of its police intelligence unit is being charged in connection with international fraud.”

The party said the matter should not be swept under the carpet “given the…