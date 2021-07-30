Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over Streaming Release Of “Black Widow” | The Guardian Nigeria News

Scarlett Johansson, star of Marvel’s “Black Widow” superhero film, is suing Disney for breach of contract after it streamed the film at the same time as its cinema release.

In the lawsuit filed the lawsuit on Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court against Disney, Johansson, 36, claimed that she had been guaranteed that “Black Widow” would have an exclusive theatrical release, and that the bulk of her salary was based on the box office performance.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the actress alleges that she lost more than $50million as a result of the film being released on streaming service Disney+ at the same time as its debut in theatres.

Johansson is estimated to have made around $15 million in advance for “Black Widow”, but says in the suit that the streaming release cut into her lucrative bonuses.

“Disney intentionally induced…