



A tough tasks awaits Team Nigeria’s Grace Nwokocha as she takes to the tracks in the semi-finals of the women’s 100m at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. The presence of two-time Olympics 100m champion, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, in her semifinal should be an added motivation for the 20-year-old but will also serve as a big […]

The post Tokyo Olympic Games: Grace Nwokocha seeks historical 100m final spot appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper