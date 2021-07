…It’s the first time two Nigerians will be racing in the 100m semis since 2012 For the first time since 2012, two Nigerian athletes will be running in the semifinals of the women’s 100m after Blessing Okagbare and Nzubechi Grace Nwokocha qualified from their respective heats Friday in Tokyo, Japan. Nwokocha had to run a […]

The post Tokyo Olympic Games: Okagbare, Nwokocha advance to 100m semi-finals appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper