Van Dijk returns for Liverpool after nine months | The Guardian Nigeria News

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk returned to action for the first time in nine months in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

The 30-year-old suffered knee ligament damage in the Merseyside derby against Everton in October.

He subsequently missed the rest of the season as Liverpool were dethroned as Premier League champions as well as the delayed Euro 2020 event.

On Thursday, he came on as a 69th-minute substitute in Liverpool’s 4-3 friendly defeat to German side Hertha Berlin in Austria.

“It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people. The surgeon, my physios, coaches and staff who…