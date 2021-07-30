Van Dijk returns for Liverpool after nine months | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
15


[FILES] Liverpool’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk celebrates after scoring a goal during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Liverpool at St James’ Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on July 26, 2020. (Photo by Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP)

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk returned to action for the first time in nine months in a pre-season friendly on Thursday.

The 30-year-old suffered knee ligament damage in the Merseyside derby against Everton in October.

He subsequently missed the rest of the season as Liverpool were dethroned as Premier League champions as well as the delayed Euro 2020 event.

On Thursday, he came on as a 69th-minute substitute in Liverpool’s 4-3 friendly defeat to German side Hertha Berlin in Austria.

“It’s hard to express how I am feeling, but it’s important to me that I say I feel blessed to have had the support of so many incredible people. The surgeon, my physios, coaches and staff who…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

