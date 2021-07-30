WASSCE: No more late registration – WAEC warns | The Guardian Nigeria News

West Examinations Council (WAEC) says late registration of candidates by schools, for its West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), would no longer be allowed, beginning from 2022.

The Head of National Office (HNO) of WAEC, Mr Patrick Areghan, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

Areghan spoke against the backdrop of late registration of candidates by some schools in an alleged bid to shop for external candidates.

The HNO warned that there would be no going back on deadlines set by the council for the registration of school candidates, henceforth.

According to him, there is a need for school owners to respect deadlines for upload of their candidates’ details for the examination.

He said that late registration was a major challenge to the council.

”Late registration makes preparations very cumbersome. On the contrary, we do not experience same during examination for private candidates.

”This year, we…