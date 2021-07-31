Akpabio begs protesters to vacate east-west road — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, has appealed to protesting Niger Delta youths to vacate Section III of the East-West road to enable contractors to commence work.

“The essence of this protest is to draw the attention of the government to the road. Now we are here, allow contractors to bring in equipment to commence work,” Akpabio appealed.

He made this appeal yesterday in Abuja after a meeting with contractors handling different sections of the road acknowledged that the youths were right to stage a protest over the delay.

The Minister, who disclosed that the Federal Government has released an additional N2.5 billion for payment of compensation to property owners along the road corridor, regretted that the initial N4.5 billion budgeted for compensation could not meet up with demands.

According to him, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has also budgeted another N35 billion to support the project, adding that the ministry has…