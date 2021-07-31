Fresh troubles in APC as Kalu asks court to halt party's congresses





A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Barrister Kalu Agu Kalu, on Friday asked a high court in Abuja for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the APC from going ahead with its planned Ward congress scheduled for Saturday, July 31 as well as subsequent local government, state, zonal congresses and the party’s national […]

