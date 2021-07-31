Tokyo Olympics: Nigeria’s Adegoke zooms into 100m semis, races to new lifetime best





…Itsekiri also through but Oduduru misses out after disqualification Team Nigeria’s Enoch Adegoke, Saturday, blitzed to a new lifetime best of 9.98 seconds in the men’s 100 metres as he advanced to the semi-finals of the blue riband event. Adegoke, whose previous personal best was 10.00s, finished ahead of a strong field that included Trayvon […]

