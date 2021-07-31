Tokyo Olympics: Tobi Amusan begins quest for 100m hurdles honour | The Guardian Nigeria News

Tobi Amusan of Nigeria competes in the Women’s 100 metres hurdles semi finals during the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. Photo: IAAF

One of Nigeria’s medal hopefuls at the ongoing Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, Oluwatobiloba ‘Tobi’ Amusan, will in the early hours of Saturday, begin her journey towards winning her first Olympics medal when she competes in the heats of the women’s 100m hurdles.

Amusan will be running from lane 3 in Heat 3 of the first round for a place in the semifinals.

At the 2019 World Championships in Doha, Qatar, Amusan lost out by a whisker in the hunt for a medal, finishing 4th. Now more experienced, she is primed for a first Olympics medal.

The 24-year-old has been improving on her performance and what would have been a new African record for her was struck off after the timer malfunctioned during the National Trials in Lagos just prior to the Olympics.

Amusan also ran a wind-assisted 12.43s at the start of June in Florida but…



