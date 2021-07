Veteran Nigerian actress Rachel Oniga has died. She was 64 years old. According to celebrity journalist and film producer, Seun Oloketuyi, who broke the news on his Instagram page, Oniga passed away on Friday night. Sources told the Guardian Life that the actress who was still active on Friday died at 10pm. The report comes […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper