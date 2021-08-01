Congress: Minister tasks APC members on unity, party’s success | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of Police Affairs, Alhaji Maigari Dingyadi, has appealed to members of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State to remain committed to the party’s unity and ensure its success at all levels.

Dingyadi, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Sokoto on Sunday, said that the consensus option agreed upon by the party’s stakeholders at the just- concluded ward congresses across the state was highly commendable.

“The consensus arrangement was a decision taken by APC leadership at the national level and it was aimed at achieving more peace, unity and progress for our party, not only in Sokoto State, but in the country at large.

“Party members respected the leadership and they were given the opportunity to either be elected or selected by delegates.

“That was why we said: let us adopt a consensus option and if the serving leaders are allowed to continue, so be it. But, nobody was…