Dangote Cement posts N191.6bn profit in 6 months — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Dangote Cement, has posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of N191.6 billion, after a tax charge of N89.6 billion in its unaudited results for the half year ending on June 30.

The Group Managing Director, Dangote Cement, Mr Michel Puchercos, said this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos.

Puchercos said that the company’s resilient results for the six months ending on June 30, was as a result of the group sales volumes which hit 15.3Mt.

“In the period under review, Nigerian operations of the company accounted for a sales volume of 9.87 Mt, while pan African operations contributed the balance of 5.5Mt.

“The increase in sales volume was supported by an increase in housing infrastructure and commercial construction.

“We are pleased to report a solid set of the good results for the first half of the year.

“Our performance reflects the strong demand across the group, with increases in revenue and profitability, compared to the same period last year,” he…