Greece forest fires gut homes, farms | The Guardian Nigeria News

Nearly 300 firefighters, two water bomber planes and five helicopters were battling a forest fire in Greece on Sunday that destroyed homes and farm buildings and injured eight people, authorities said.

Civil Protection Minister Michalis Chrisochoidis credited the firefighters with saving dozens of properties from the flames after visiting the site Sunday. Officials reopened roads and a major bridge in the region.

But the mayor of nearby Aigialeias, Dimitris Kalogeropoulos, called the fire “an immense…