PDP/APC tango over Akeredolu’s olive branch — Politics — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The PDP in Ondo State has charged Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu to stop grandstanding and the clicking of wine glasses over his Supreme Court victory.

Its Publicity Secretary, Kennedy Peretei, said in a statement issued on Saturday in Akure that the governor should instead work toward the betterment of the welfare of people of Ondo State.

The party also condemned an invitation by Gov. Akeredolu to the PDP’s candidate at the governorship election, Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), to join him to move Ondo State forward as laughable.

Akeredolu extended the olive branch to Jegede in his reaction to the Supreme Court judgment.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Supreme Court in its Wednesday, July, 28 judgment pronounced a 4-3 split decision giving victory to Akeredolu in the October 2020 governorship election.

The PDP, in its Saturday’s statement, said its candidate could not be part of Akeredolu’s government that had thrown many students…