



Every year, dozens of men, women and children fall into the hands of illicit traffickers, in their own countries and abroad. Victims are exploited in restaurants, farms, construction sites, hotels, factories, markets, mines and so on. As custodian of the United Nations Convention against Transnational Organised Crimes and the supplementing Protocol to Prevent, Suppress and […]

The post Raising The Bar In The War Against Illicit Trafficking In Persons appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper