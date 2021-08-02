Cornerstone grossed N17.53 billion premium in 2020 | The Guardian Nigeria News

Despite the challenging business environment, Cornerstone Insurance Plc recorded a gross premium written of N17.53 billion in 2020.

The Chairman, Segun Adebanji, at the firm’s 29th virtual yearly general meeting, disclosed that the feat represented an increase of 34 per cent compared with the preceding year.

He noted that premium from the life insurance grew from N3.84 billion in the previous year to N5.54 billion, which accounted for 31 per cent of the gross premium written and that the largest contributors to general business premium were oil and gas, aviation, engineering and motor business, contributing N3.53 billion, N2.86 billion and N1.52 billion respectively.

Adebanji said that the investment portfolios also yielded positive figures, driven mainly by the effect of changes in foreign exchange rates and sales of foreign-currency-denominated assets during the year. Investment and treasury activities contributed N3.73 billion to overall revenue, he said.

According to…