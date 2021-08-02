Dollar pulls back on rising optimism | The Guardian Nigeria News

Data suggest increasing perception about naira

The dollar pulled back at the parallel market at the weekend on the strength of rising market optimism and ease of panic over the stoppage of foreign exchange sale to the bureau de change (BDC) operators.

The dollar traded between N505/$ and N515/$ in the Lagos market at the weekend. On Wednesday, a day after the announcement of the new policy by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the naira fell to N525/$ raising the fear that it would hit N550/$ in the next few weeks.

There will panic across the market after a meeting by the Body of Bank Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) where it projected that the exchange rate would recover to at least N423/$.

Deposit money banks (DMBs) also commenced aggressive marketing of the personal travel allowances (PTA) and business travel allowance (BTA) through personalised messages and other platforms at the weekend.

Following the suspension of funding to BDCs, the…