Ex-Works Minister Adeyeye slams APC’s Ward congresses in Ekiti | The Guardian Nigeria News

A former Minister of State for Works, Sen. Dayo Adeyeye, has described Saturday’s All Progressives Congress (APC) ward congresses in Ekiti as “a sham and unacceptable’’.

Adeyeye alleged the congresses were characterised by manipulations and irregularities which recorded one death.

The one-time spokesman of the Senate, who belongs to the Southwest Agenda for Bola Ahmed Tinubu 2023 (SWAGA), spoke with newsmen on Sunday in Ado-Ekiti.

He alleged that the state government made several attempts to disenfranchise his group from partaking actively in the exercise.

“We want to believe that the Caretaker and Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of our party meant well when it gave the go-ahead that ward congresses should hold across the country on Saturday.

“The ward congresses purportedly took place in Ekiti but the manner of their conduct was nothing near all democratic norms,” he said.

Adeyeye alleged that prior to the…