



Former Olympic and Commonwealth freestyle wrestling champion, and current president of the Nigerian Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali, has showered encomiums on Blessing Oborududu after the wrestler advanced to the final of the women’s 68kg freestyle wrestling event at the on-going Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Oborududu, a Commonwealth champion, on Monday defeated London 2012 Olympics bronze […]

The post Former Olympic champion charges Oborududu to forget ‘guaranteed silver’ and go for gold appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper