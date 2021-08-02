Hushpuppi: EFCC refutes claims of advising Mompha to keep low profile | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has said it does not advise suspected internet fraudsters to maintain a low profile.

Ismaila Mustapha, also known as Mompha, had said in a video currently circulating on social media, that he was advised by the anti-graft agency to maintain a low profile in the wake of the indictment of his friend, Olorunwa Ramon Abbas.

EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, in a statement on Monday, described the claim by Mompha as spurious, adding that it should be discountenanced.

Uwujaren said Mompha did not mention the name of the official of the commission who supposedly gave him advice.

“The Commission is not in the business of advising suspected internet fraudsters and it is far-fetched that it would counsel one against whom it has pending criminal charge in court,” Uwujaren said.

Mompha and his company Ismalob Global Investment Limited are facing prosecution by the EFCC on a 22-count charge alleging various offences such as…