Lagos records 6 COVID-19 related deaths, 519 infections in 2 days | The Guardian Nigeria News



The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, says the state recorded six COVID-19 related deaths within two days.

Abayomi made the disclosure through his Facebook account @ProfAkinolaAbayomi, on Sunday, while giving the state’s COVID-19 update for July 30 and July 31.

He said that the deaths increased the state’s COVID-19 related mortality to 384.

According to him, 4,437 tests were conducted on the reported dates, out of which 519 new COVID-19 infections were confirmed.

“The new infections increased the state’s total COVID-19 infections to 63,872,” Abayomi said.

He said that there are currently 2,783 active COVID-19 cases in communities being managed under the state’s Home Based Care.

Abayomi disclosed that the number of patients receiving treatment at the state’s isolation facilities had increased from 128 to 136 persons.

He further said that 56,127 of the infected people had recovered in communities, while 4,399 had recovered in the state’s…