Malaysia’s Mahathir, Anwar shelve rivalry to protest PM | The Guardian Nigeria News

Malaysian political heavyweights Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim put aside long-running animosity and joined an opposition protest Monday against the shutdown of parliament and demand the country’s embattled premier resign.

The final day of a parliament session, due to take place Monday, has been cancelled after the discovery of several coronavirus cases in the legislature.

But rivals accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of using Covid-19 as an excuse to dodge a no-confidence vote that could cause the collapse of his crisis-hit government.

The parliament sitting, which began last week, was the first this year after political activities were suspended under a state of emergency, ostensibly to fight a worsening outbreak.

On Monday two-time former prime…