Malaysia’s Mahathir, Anwar shelve rivalry to protest PM | The Guardian Nigeria News

Malaysia’s former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad (L) and opposition member of parliament Anwar Ibrahim (C) march on parliament as they protest its closure in Kuala Lumpur on August 2, 2021. (Photo by Arif KARTONO / AFP)

Malaysian political heavyweights Mahathir Mohamad and Anwar Ibrahim put aside long-running animosity and joined an opposition protest Monday against the shutdown of parliament and demand the country’s embattled premier resign.

The final day of a parliament session, due to take place Monday, has been cancelled after the discovery of several coronavirus cases in the legislature.

But rivals accused Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin of using Covid-19 as an excuse to dodge a no-confidence vote that could cause the collapse of his crisis-hit government.

The parliament sitting, which began last week, was the first this year after political activities were suspended under a state of emergency, ostensibly to fight a worsening outbreak.

On Monday two-time former prime…



