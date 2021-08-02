Shelter Afrique signs MoU with estate developers for 6,000 homes | The Guardian Nigeria News

Minister of State for Works and Housing, Ghana, Dr. Freda Prempeh(left);  Chief Executive Officer, Abuja International Housing Show, Festus Adebayo; Minister of State for Housing, Alhaji Abubakar  Aliyu and Managing Director, Shelter Afrique, Andrew Chimphandah  during the presentation of an award to the Ghanaian Minister at the opening session of the Abuja International Housing Show in Abuja. PHOTO: PHILIP OJISUA

Kebbi govt plans free houses for civil servants, vulnerable

The Pan-African finance institution – Shelter Afrique and Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN) have concretised their pact for the construction of 6,000 houses in the country.

The agreement signed on the sideline of the Abuja International Housing Show, was between the Managing Director, Shelter Afrique, Andrew Chimphondah and REDAN President, Alhaji Aliyu Wamakko,. It will see to the development of 1,000 units of houses in each of the six geopolitical zones.

Chimphondah said…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

