Bitcoin mining – security threats to be aware of | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ever since Bitcoin burst on to the scene nearly a decade ago, its value has seen fluctuations. However, the recent upsurge in the digital currency’s value has retriggered strong interest in Bitcoin.

The alternate currency’s swift growth has been dominating headlines across the globe and led to a boom that has gotten everyone wondering about the ways that they can tuck into this very attractive Bitcoin pie. For people who wish to dive into this excitement but are reluctant to use traditional currencies, ‘bitcoin mining’ offers a potential entry point.

However, this entry point is also accompanied by several risks – some of which we will be addressing in this blog.

Bitcoin Mining – What Is It?

You mine for Bitcoin much like how you mine for gold – putting in the effort and getting the rewards. However, while gold mining requires hours and days of physical labor, bitcoin mining is…