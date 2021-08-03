Hidden Meanings And Stories Behind Four Famous Artworks — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

For hundreds of years, people have been fascinated by arts, the messages and the stories they tell. But not many are privy to the inspiration or hidden meanings behind some of these artworks.

Below are some famous paintings and the hidden meanings or inspiration behind them:

The Creation of Adam

The Creation of Adam is a fresco painting by Italian artist Michelangelo, which forms part of the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling, painted c. 1508–1512. It illustrates the Biblical creation narrative from the Book of Genesis in which God gives life to Adam, the first man.

Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam is one of the most replicated religious paintings of all time.

God is depicted as an elderly white-bearded Caucasian man, wrapped in a swirling cloak while Adam, on the lower left, is completely naked. God’s right arm is outstretched to impart the spark of life from his own finger into that of Adam, whose left…