



New York governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women,” the state’s attorney general Letitia James said Tuesday as she announced the findings of an independent investigation into the powerful Democrat that prompted immediate calls for his resignation. The explosive report, which was swiftly made public, details allegations by 11 women that paint a “deeply disturbing […]

The post New York governor sexually harassed multiple women, investigation finds appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper