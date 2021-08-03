Seven feared dead as okada riders clash in Ogun | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than seven motorcyclists were reportedly killed in a clash among commercial motorcyclists in Ibese in Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The clash, which started on Monday, snowballed into an ethnic crisis between the Hausas and the Yorubas on Tuesday, leaving about 7 people dead and about 12 motorcycles burnt.

It was gathered that the motorcyclists operating at Dangote Cement Factory junction at Ibese were at loggerheads with the union leaders over a hike in ticket fees from N600 to N800.

A community leader, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said some soldiers have been mobilised to restore peace on Monday, but fighting resumed on Tuesday.

The source said the clash escalated on Tuesday, when soldiers allegedly shot at aggrieved indigenes, killing one, while another was hospitalised with life-threatening injuries.

“The crisis, which started on Monday over tickets snowballed into an ethnic clash between Yoruba and Hausa okada riders,” the source…