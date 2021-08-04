



Nigeria separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has sued U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin over the sale of attack planes. IPOB said the Nigerian government will use the warplanes to attack its supporters. United States-based constitutional lawyer Bruce Fein filed the case in a federal court in Washington […]

The post IPOB sues US secretaries of State, Defense over sale of warplanes to Nigeria appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper