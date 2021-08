Several lightning bolts hit a Bangladesh wedding party within a few seconds Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring the groom, officials said. The group had just left a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj to take shelter from the thunderstorm when the lightning struck, a government administrator for the town said. The bride was […]

The post Lightning Strikes Kill 16 At Bangladesh Wedding appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper