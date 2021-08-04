Pentagon locked down after shooting at subway station | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Pentagon went on lockdown Tuesday after a shooting at a bus and subway station just outside the highly secure US military headquarters.

Employees in the US Defense Department office complex in the Arlington suburb of Washington were ordered to shelter in place for more than an hour after gunfire erupted in the station, the entrance of which is just a few dozen yards (meters) from the building’s main doors.

“Multiple” people were injured, according to emergency workers, though details on the injuries were not available.

Subway services were temporarily suspended and buses headed to the station were diverted to other stops, the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority.

“The Pentagon currently is on lock down due to an incident at the Pentagon Transit Center. We are asking the public to please avoid the area,” the Pentagon’s security force said in a tweeted statement.

Around 40 minutes later, the force said the scene of the…