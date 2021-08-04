Turkish power plant evacuated as fire closes in | The Guardian Nigeria News

A firefigher walks along a dirt road after his shift as emergency service battle a blazing fire close to the Kemerkoy Thermal Power Plant, at Oren near the town of Milas on August 4, 2021. – The thermal power plant on the Aegean Sea was being evacuated on August 4, 2021, as a deadly wildfire that has raged across the country for the past week reached its edge. An AFP team saw firefighters, police cars and locals fleeing the scene as powerful flames lapped at the edges of the power station near the Aegean town of Milas. (Photo by Yasin AKGUL / AFP)

An AFP team saw firefighters, police cars and locals fleeing the scene as powerful flames lapped at the edges of the power station near the Aegean town of Milas.

Local officials had earlier said that hydrogen tanks used to cool the station had been emptied and filled with water as a precaution.

The plant operates using coal and fuel oil, officials told AFP.

Images posted by Milas mayor Muhammet Tokat showed a furious blaze raging at the…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

