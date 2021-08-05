Ethiopia: ‘Heartbreaking’ devastation in Tigray, says UN humanitarian chief





The new UN Emergency Relief Coordinator ended a six-day mission to Ethiopia with a fresh push to get badly needed food and other supplies into the embattled Tigray region. NEW YORK, USA, 05 August 2021-/African Media Agency (AMA)/-“We need to change the circumstances that have led to the slow movement of aid – we need the conflict to stop”, Martin Griffiths, who also heads […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper