French constitutional court backs Macron’s Covid pass — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

France’s top constitutional authority on Thursday approved a Covid pass that limits access to cafes, restaurants, and inter-city trains and planes to people who have been vaccinated or tested negative for the virus.

The controversial pass, which will become ubiquitous from Monday, drew several hundred protesters outside the Council of State in Paris.

“All this undermines fundamental freedoms… Freedom is, first of all, the choice to be vaccinated or not,” said Marie Jose Libeiro, 48.

“We are falling into an authoritarian state.”

But the Constitutional Court said the restrictions put forward by President Emmanuel Macron and approved by parliament last month represented a “balanced trade-off” between public health concerns and personal freedom.

Prime Minister Jean Castex welcomed the court ruling, saying it “will allow the full deployment of our battle strategy against Covid-19”.

The biggest change concerns restaurants which will now have to turn away patrons who fail to produce…